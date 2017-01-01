Effortless video calling

How it works

1-click video meetings

No waiting time, no downloads and no registrations. No one has to register to join. Just send people the room link to join directly in the browser.

On your side

Connect your team

When you’re unable to answer the call by yourself, rollover the calls received to a team of specialists which will help your customer through anything they might need.

Customer Support

Reach your customers

With Connect you’re not only able to easily make video calls with anyone but you’re also able to install our widget on your own website, allowing your customers to connect with you directly.

Everywhere

Hop the globe

Imagine a place with no boundaries where you can communicate with anyone, everywhere with one click.

  • Be In

    Sydney

  • Be In

    Paris

  • Be In

    newYork

  • Be In

    india

  • Be In

    London

  • Be In

    Shanghai

  • Be In

    Machu Picchu

Make an impact

Reduce your footprint

Millions of people spend around 2 hours a day on commuting, wasting valuable time, stressing while also increasing the carbon emissions.

  • 80 minutes

    World average commuting time

  • 9 gigatonnes

    Average CO2 vehicle emissions annually

  • 135 billions

    Gallons of gas consumed in US annually

BE HAPPIER

Healthier lifestyle

Connecting from anywhere, not only allows you to be productive in the places you work best but also has other health benefits.

  • Better relationships

  • Free your mind

  • Reduced stress

  • Greater flexibility

